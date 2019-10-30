"Ayodhya One Of Most Important Cases In World": Chief Justice-Designate Justice SA Bobde

Justice Bobde will take oath as the next Chief Justice of India on November 18.

Justice SA Bobde, who would take over Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the Chief Justice of India in November, today told NDTV that the Ayodhya case is "one of the most important in the world".

The 63-year-old Chief Justice-designate is part of the five-judge bench that heard the title suit in the decades-old temple-mosque dispute for over 40 days.



The verdict in the case is expected to come before November 17, when Chief Justice Gogoi is set to retire. Asked if it was a milestone in his career, Justice Bobde said, "Ayodhya case is definitely important. It is one of the most important in the world".



The politically sensitive case has been pending in courts for decades. But the Supreme Court started daily hearings in the matter since August 6, after its attempts to resolve the issue through mediation failed.



The dispute over 2.77 acres, which both Hindus and Muslims claim, had been one of the key issues that dominated political discourse since the 80s. In 1992, right-wing activists razed a 16th Century mosque that they believed was built on a temple that marked the birthplace of the Lord Ram. In the riots that followed, more than 300 people were killed across the country.



Justice Bobde, who was appointed the next Chief Justice by President Ram Nath Kovind earlier this week, will take oath on November 18.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.