'Justice Has Been Served': Wife Of BJP MLA Murdered By Mukhtar Ansari

Alka Rai, wife of late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai, who was killed by Mukhtar Ansari, said on Friday that "justice has been served" with the death of the gangster-turned politician. Mukhtar Anasri died in a hospital in Banda, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ms Rai said, "What can I say? This is the blessing of the Almighty. I used to pray to him for justice and it has been served today".

She said they never celebrated Holi following the murder of her husband. "We never celebrated Holi after the incident (the murder), I felt that today is Holi for us. What is there to see? It is a day of happiness for those children who were orphaned because a criminal has been removed from the Earth."

On the opposing parties raising questions about the death of Ansari, she said, "It is a wrong thing."

The son of the deceased however claimed that his father was given "poison" in the food.

"Now the whole nation knows everything... Two days ago I came to meet him, but I was not allowed... We said earlier also and even today we will say the same about the allegation of giving slow poison. On March 19, he was given poison in the dinner. We will move to the judiciary, we have full faith in it..." Umar Ansari said.

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati said on Friday that the serious allegations by Mukhtar Ansari's family regarding his death in jail require a "high-level investigation" so that the facts related to his death "can be revealed."

In a post on X, the BSP chief said, "The persistent apprehensions and serious allegations made by Mukhtar Ansari's family regarding his death in jail require a high-level investigation so that the true facts of his death can be revealed. In such a situation, it is natural for his family to be sad. May nature give them the strength to bear this sorrow."

In April 2023, Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP MLA court. He was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990.



