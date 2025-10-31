Just Before Engagement, Bride's Father Elopes With Groom's Mother In Madhya Pradesh

In a bizarre turn of events straight out of a family drama, a middle-aged man eloped with his daughter's would-be mother-in-law, just days before their children's engagement ceremony.

The matter was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday, though it happened at least eight days ago. The police finally traced the missing woman on Thursday.

The police said the 45-year-old woman, a resident of Untvasa village, had been missing for over a week. Her son filed a missing person report, prompting an investigation.

On Thursday, police found her in Chikli village, living with a 50-year-old farmer who turned out to be the father of her son's fiancee.

Investigation found the farmer from Chikli had lost his wife some time ago and lived with his two children. His daughter was recently engaged to the son of the woman who went 'missing'.

During the preparations for the engagement, the two would-be in-laws developed feelings for each other and decided to run away together, leaving both their families in shock.

Town inspector Ashok Patidar confirmed the matter.

"A missing report was filed eight days ago for a 45-year-old woman. Our investigation revealed that she had left her husband and two children, aged 18 and 20, and gone with a 50-year-old farmer whose daughter was to be engaged to her son. The engagement had not yet taken place. Both have expressed their desire to live together," he said.

Even after being found, the woman reportedly refused to leave her lover, declaring that she wished to stay with him. Family members tried to persuade her to return home, but she stood firm in her decision, leaving both households heartbroken and embarrassed.