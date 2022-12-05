Junior Home Minister's Son, Accused Of Killing 4 UP Farmers, To Face Trial

Ashish Mishra, son of junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra, will face trial for allegedly running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri last year, after a court today rejected his appeal to be dropped from case. The court added that charges will be framed tomorrow.

On October 3 last year, Ashish Mishra was allegedly driving a Mahindra Thar that ran over four farmers and a journalist at Lakhimpur Kheri during a protest march against three (since scrapped) farm laws.

He was arrested only days later - after the Supreme Court intervened; the court ordered an inquiry after the police and administration were accused of going slow on the investigation.

Videos showing the car ramming farmers were widely circulated, triggering anger and fierce criticism of state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had appointed a committee headed by retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Rakesh Kumar Jain to monitor the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.