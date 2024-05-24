June 2024 Bank Holidays In India: A State-By-State Breakdown

Most of the bank holidays are common across India.

In India, bank branches are closed on every other Saturday (second and fourth) and all Sundays. Public holidays are another reason you might find the bank doors shut.

While many holidays are nationwide, some states celebrate unique occasions based on local traditions. To know for sure if your bank will be open on a particular day, it's best to consult resources specific to your state.

Some common national holidays that close banks include Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Christmas. Religious holidays also affect bank hours, but these dates vary each year. Examples include Diwali, Dussehra, Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Buddha Purnima.

June 2024 does not feature any nationwide holidays that apply to the entire country. However, there are a few regional holidays observed in specific states.

Here is a detailed list of public holidays for June 2024:

2 June 2024, Sunday: Telangana Formation Day (Telangana)

9 June 2024, Sunday: Maharana Pratap Jayanti (Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan)

10 June 2024, Monday: Sri Guru Arjun Dev Ji's Martyrdom Day (Punjab)

14 June 2024, Friday: Pahili Raja (Orissa)

15 June 2024, Saturday: Raja Sankranti (Orissa)

15 June 2024, Saturday: YMA Day (Mizoram)

17 June 2024, Monday: Bakrid/Eid al-Adha (national holiday except for some states)

21 June 2024, Friday: Vat Savitri Vrat (many states)

22 June 2024, Saturday: Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti (Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab)

30 June 2024, Sunday: Remna Ni (Mizoram)

Please note that banking holiday schedules may change or include additional dates. It is recommended to verify with official announcements from the Reserve Bank of India and your respective state governments for any updates or revisions to the holiday calendar.