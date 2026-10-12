"Judiciary Next Target": BJP's 'Told You So' Reply To Kerala Congress' Post

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said today that a tweet by Kerala Congess only proves what he has been saying all along -- that after Election Commission, the next target of the Congress will be the judiciary.

"Congress wants to destroy all the constitutional and democratic institutions of India. All Anti-India gangs are joining hands. All patriotic Indians will also come together," read his post on social media platform X.

The Congress tweet, of which he included a screenshot, read,"Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it."

The remark was a reference to the Chief Justice of India's comment made earlier today when he was asked about recent protests in Delhi and the restrictions imposed on the national capital.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, he had said, "Yeh law and order ka mudda hai. Ye mera vishay nahin hai (This is a law-and-order issue. It is not my domain)".

In face of opposition protests against Chief Election Comissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Revision of Voters he implemented, Delhi had turned into a fortress over the wekend.

More than 20,000 security personnel were stationed in the capital ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party, seen as the face of the country's Gen Z.

The Kerala Congress had deleted its post shortly after. But its screenshot was circulated and various BJP leaders commented on it.

"These anarchists are coming for the judiciary next. If you lose elections, attack the Election Commission. If a judgement goes against you, gun for the Court. These people are preaching constitutionalism to us?" posted Tejasvi Surya.



"The Congress-led Kerala government-specifically the Kerala unit of the Congress-made a highly condemnable post on X, in which words like "Dear Surya Kant" were used to address the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court," said the BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi.

"Either he (Rahul Gandhi) has lost his mental balance, or he is being manipulated by dubious forces to such an extent that he is willing to stoop to any level just to create chaos on the streets of India," he added.