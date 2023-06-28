Judicial Custody Of Tamil Nadu Minister Extended Till July 12

Senthil Balaji was arrested in a money laundering case on June 14.

A court here today extended the judicial custody of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in a money laundering case, till July 12.

The minister appeared before Principal Sessions court judge S Alli through video conferencing from Kauvery hospital.

The judge, who enquired about the health of the arrested minister, extended his custody till July 12.

On June 14, minister Senthil Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. He was later admitted to Omandurar government hospital here after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain during investigation.

The Principal Sessions Court judge, who visited Senthil Balaji in the hospital, ordered him to be remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Subsequently, Senthil Balaji was shifted to Kauvery Hospital, where he underwent bypass surgery.

