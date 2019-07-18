'Judgement Is Positive': VK Singh On Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Verdict

Union Minister VK Singh welcomed the verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Union Minister VK Singh welcomed the verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. He said that the positive judgment may make Pakistan realize their mistake.

"The judgement is positive. With a judgment of 15:1 they have supported what we have said. It is visible that International Court of Justice (ICJ) has honoured the basic conventions of law and justice and India has been successful in its mission," the minister said on the verdict of ICJ.

"The way they had abducted Kulbhushan Jadhav and filed a fake case, we believe something must be done about it. Hopefully, Pakistan will realise the mistake that they have made and will take action to ensure that he gets justice and is returned to India," he said.

His reaction comes after the ICJ on Wednesday continued its stay on the execution of the Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, held in a Pakistani jail on allegations of spying, and called for an effective review and reconsideration of the conviction.

Jadhav, 49, a former Navy officer, was kidnapped by Pakistani agencies on March 3, 2016, from Iran, where he was pursuing business interests.

Pakistan claimed it had arrested Jadhav for spying and terrorism, charges that India rubbished.

Jadhav was sentenced to death on April 10, 2017, by a Pakistani military court in a closed trial that India said was farcical. India had also told the ICJ that it learned about the death sentence from a press release.

It was on March 25, 2016, that the then Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, had informed the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad of Kulbhushan Jadhav's "arrest."

Since then, Pakistan has not offered any explanation as to why Islamabad took over three weeks to inform the Indian High Commissioner about Kulbhushan Jadhav's arrest.

India alleged that Pakistan is in breach of Article 36(1) (b) of the Vienna Convention, which obliged Pakistan to inform India of the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadhav "without delay".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.