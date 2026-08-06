Jharkhand Students Form 11-Member Delegation For Talks With Government

A day after the Jharkhand government reached out for talks, protesting students in Ranchi have formed an 11-member delegation to represent them.

Students have been protesting at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in the Jharkhand capital for 13 days, after the results of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Preliminary Exam were declared last month. Organised under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, the protesters have alleged large-scale irregularities in the exam, which was conducted by a third party, TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL).

They are demanding the cancellation of the exam, a CBI investigation, and a complete overhaul of the exam system in Jharkhand.

READ | Hemant Soren Opens Talks With Jharkhand Protesters, They Say 'Do It On Camera'

Student leader Devendra Mahato also began a hunger strike five days ago, and pressure started mounting on the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, especially after the success of the NEET-related protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. On Wednesday, Ranchi Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Kumar Rajat visited the protest site and told the students the government would hold discussions with them. He asked them to form a delegation for these talks, which will be held with ministers and officials.

The students made it clear that they would not agree to closed-door negotiations and would hold the talks only in the presence of journalists and cameras.

On Thursday afternoon, the demonstrators issued a statement saying that an 11-member delegation - consisting of eight students, a lawyer and two technical experts - has been formed. The list has been handed over to the SDO, and the time and venue will be decided by the Jharkhand government.

Mahato, who is still on a hunger strike, said the protests will continue until the demands are met.

Arrests

The investigation into the alleged irregularities has been conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) so far, with the involvement of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), and at least 19 arrests have been made.

READ | How Jharkhand Protests Are Different From Agitation At Delhi's Jantar Mantar

On Wednesday, the CID arrested Rakshak Singh, an accountant with TDPL, from Lucknow and took him to Ranchi. Singh was part of the machinery that conducted the JPSC Preliminary Exam and also cleared it himself.

Political Sparring

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said paper leaks are a national problem and that a discussion could solve the impasse.

Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar also said the government was serious about the issue. "I would like to thank the students who have given a positive response. A fruitful discussion is possible today," he said.

BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal, however, alleged that the government was "selling" the future of Jharkhand's youth.

"The government has set up a committee. But it should know that nobody trusts its CID and committee. The probe should be conducted by the CBI," he said.

(With PTI inputs)