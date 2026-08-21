'Government Deceived Us': Jharkhand Students As Court Stays Exam Cancellation

Student leaders under the banner of JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch on Thursday accused the Jharkhand government of "deceiving" job aspirants after the high court stayed notifications cancelling appointments through the 11th and 13th JPSC exams.

The student leaders alleged that the government failed to effectively defend its decision before the Jharkhand High Court.

"Neither the advocate general nor any senior advocate appeared in the high court on Thursday to defend the government's stand of cancelling the recruitment exams. The lawyers who were present did not utter a single word in defence. This clearly shows that this was a trap -- a trap to end the protest," Manch leader Kunal Pratap Singh alleged.

The aspirants had staged a protest for 26 days at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium before suspending the agitation for two months following the government's decision to cancel 22 recruitment exams.

"We believed in the government's intention and thought it wanted a crackdown on irregularities in recruitment examinations, but we were wrong. The government has deceived thousands of job aspirants," Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said.

He announced that the organisation would burn effigies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren across all 24 districts on Friday.

The high court on Thursday stayed the operation of notifications cancelling the appointment of government employees through 11th and 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exams. The high court also stayed the operation of the order cancelling the appointments of food safety officers.

While hearing a bunch of petitions against the government notifications, Justice Deepak Roshan asked the state to furnish its reply by September 15, the next date of hearing.

JLKM leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who broke his fast after 16 days of strike, said he respects the court's decision to stay the government's order cancelling the 11th to 13th JPSC Civil Services Examinations and the appointment of Food Safety Officers until further notice.

"We began the movement not against any candidate, but against corruption, irregularities, and systemic flaws in the recruitment exams process. Therefore, we remain firmly committed to our core demands," he added.

Mahto said justice should be served to deserving and innocent candidates, but there will be no compromise on corruption and irregularities in the recruitment process.

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