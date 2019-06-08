Journalist Charged For Alleged Objectionable Post Against Yogi Adityanath

A senior police official said police were trying to question Prashant Kanojia in the matter.

A journalist has been charged for allegedly sharing an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said.

An First Information Report was registered against Prashant Kanojia by a sub-inspector at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station yesterday night in which it was alleged that the accused made "objectionable comments against the Chief Minister and tried to malign his image".

When contacted by news agency Press Trust of India, a senior police official initially said that the journalist has been arrested. But he later clarified that no arrest has yet taken place.

The official said police were trying to question the journalist.

Mr Kanojia had shared a video on Twitter and Facebook where a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various media organisations outside the Chief Minister's office, claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Yogi Adityanath.

The verified Twitter handle of Mr Kanojia @PJkanojia said that he is alumnus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication and Mumbai university and is associated with some media organisations.