Journalist Detained From Gandhi Ashram In Ahmedabad, Released Later: Police

Rakesh Pathak could have disturbed the law and order situation, police said (Representational)

A journalist from Madhya Pradesh was on Saturday detained from Gandhi Ashram on suspicion that he could disturb the law and order situation in the area, the police said.

Rakesh Pathak, who is the chief editor with Bhopal-based news portal Karmveer, said he was picked up by the police from Gandhi Ashram and taken to Ranip police station where he was detained for hours.

An official of Ranip police station said Mr Pathak was detained at 2 pm on the ground that he could disturb the law and order situation at Gandhi Ashram, and was allowed to leave after a few hours.

"As soon as I reached Hriday Kunj, three policemen in civil clothes approached me and asked me to accompany them outside the Ashram. They made me sit in a private vehicle and took me to Ranip police station," Mr Pathak said.

He said that he was detained possibly as the police were apprehensive he was going to organise a sit-in protest against the government's proposed Ashram redevelopment project.

"I had posted a statement on Facebook in the form of an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the government's Ashram redevelopment project and appealed to the Prime Minister to leave the heritage buildings untouched and intact," he said.

"I think the police tracked my post. They also took into account my other post on Facebook in which I said I will visit the Ashram on Gandhi Jayanti to take part in Prarthana Sabha," said Mr Pathak.