Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Journalist, 54, Hacked To Death By Unidentified Persons In UP: Cops

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Pushkar Verma said Singh was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Thursday evening

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Journalist, 54, Hacked To Death By Unidentified Persons In UP: Cops
According to police, journalist was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Thursday. (Representational)
Prayagraj:

A 54-year-old journalist was hacked to death by unidentified attackers near a hotel here, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya told PTI that the victim, identified as Laxmi Narayan Singh alias Pappu, a journalist by profession, succumbed to his injuries.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Pushkar Verma said Singh was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Thursday evening. He was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

Verma added that Singh was the nephew of former High Court Bar Association president Ashok Singh.

Police teams are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers, and efforts are underway to arrest those involved, he said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Journalist Killed In UP, Attack On Journalists, UP Crime News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com