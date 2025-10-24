Journalist, 54, Hacked To Death By Unidentified Persons In UP: Cops

A 54-year-old journalist was hacked to death by unidentified attackers near a hotel here, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya told PTI that the victim, identified as Laxmi Narayan Singh alias Pappu, a journalist by profession, succumbed to his injuries.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Pushkar Verma said Singh was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Thursday evening. He was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

Verma added that Singh was the nephew of former High Court Bar Association president Ashok Singh.

Police teams are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers, and efforts are underway to arrest those involved, he said.

