Join UPA First, Then Speak About It, Congress' Ashok Chavan Tells Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena must join the UPA before airing opinions on its "makeover" and leadership, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan said on Friday.

Responding to reported statements of Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on the Congress-led UPA, Mr Chavan said there was no difference of opinion among any of the constituents of the alliance on Sonia Gandhi's leadership.

"Sanjay Raut's opinion may be personal. The Shiv Sena should join the UPA first. Later, a discussion on leadership can be an issue among members," Mr Chavan said in Nanded.

