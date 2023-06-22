"Religious Pluralism Core Principle For India, US": Joe Biden To PM Modi

Joe Biden welcomed PM Modi at the White House in Washington DC.

India and the US can shape the course of the 21st Century, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the White House on his first state visit, initiating high-level talks aimed at bolstering the burgeoning Indo-US strategic ties in areas such as defence, space, clean energy, and advanced technologies.

"Two great nations, two great powers, two great friends can define the course of the 21st century," Mr Biden said.

The President highlighted the importance of the decisions both countries make today and their impact on future generations. He noted that the US and India are working closely on a range of critical issues, including healthcare, climate change, and the challenges arising from Russia's aggression towards Ukraine.

Mr Biden also acknowledged the importance of religious freedom as a core principle for both nations. "Equity under the law, freedom of expression, religious pluralism and diversity of our people -- these core principles have endured and evolve, even as they have faced challenges throughout each of our nations' histories," he said during the ceremonial welcome.

PM Modi's visit, his first state visit, is aimed at further strengthening the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space, clean energy, and advanced technologies. The leaders held a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office before holding delegation-level talks.

In anticipation of the talks, PM Modi tweeted, "Looking forward to today's talks with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am confident our discussions will further strengthen India-USA relations." This marks the second interaction between the two leaders within 24 hours, following an intimate dinner hosted by President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House.

The leaders discussed a range of issues over dinner, exchanged gifts, and enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India. Later on Thursday, the President and the First Lady will host a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the White House, anticipated to be attended by 400 guests.

PM Modi's visit includes an address to the joint session of the US Congress, affirming the close partnership between the United States and India. The White House stated on Wednesday, "The visit will strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to elevate the technology partnership."

According to the White House, the leaders will also discuss ways to expand educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as confront shared challenges, from climate change to workforce development and health security.

Before he arrived in Washington, PM Modi led an event at the UN headquarters in New York to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats, and other prominent figures. PM Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Biden and the First Lady.