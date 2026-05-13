GenZ Most At Risk Of Job Scams, 54% Aspirants Ignore Warning Signs: LinkedIn

LinkedIn Job Scam Research: "Sometimes opportunities look genuine at first, but when you look closely, there are missing details or unclear communication," said Binod Chettri, a hospitality graduate from Medhavi Skills University.

This feeling of suspicion has become now common among India's job seekers. But caution is still not translating into safety, especially for Gen Z. A new research by LinkedIn shows that 82 per cent of Indian professionals now pause to assess whether a job opportunity is legitimate before applying. More than half (53 per cent) say they are more likely to question job listings today than they were a year ago.

Yet, despite this rising awareness, young jobseekers remain the most vulnerable. A striking 49 per cent of Gen Z professionals admit they have come dangerously close to falling for a job scam. In comparison, only 36 per cent of Gen X respondents say the same. Even more worrying, 54 per cent of Gen Z jobseekers say they have ignored warning signs at times when an opportunity felt too important to pass up.

This vulnerability shows up at the earliest stage of the job hunt.

According to LinkedIn's data, the moments when professionals feel most concerned about scams are while browsing job roles (20 per cent) and during the first outreach from a recruiter or company (18 per cent). These are the stages where details are limited and trust has not yet been built.

This is precisely where scammers operate.

LinkedIn finds that 90 per cent of reported scam attempts try to move candidates away from the platform to private messaging apps, often in the very first message. Once outside a trusted platform, verification becomes harder and conversations start feeling informal and urgent.

Anusha Chettri, recently promoted as a UI/UX Designer, says her approach to applications has completely changed. "Earlier, I would apply to almost every opening. Now I take time to verify the company, check its LinkedIn page, and understand the role properly before responding."

This growing caution reflects a broader shift in how professionals view employers.

Jayanth Neelakanta, Co-founder and CEO of Equip, says employees today are looking for credibility and honesty from organisations, especially as AI-led changes create anxiety about job security. "People want straight talk from leadership. They want to know what is changing, what the company's direction is, and whether there is real investment in helping employees adapt."

He explains that trust and employer credibility are becoming key filters in hiring decisions. Junior professionals may still optimise for salary and brand, but increasingly, candidates are evaluating how transparently companies communicate, how leaders behave during difficult times, and whether there are real growth opportunities inside the organisation.

This is also why internal mobility and visible career paths are emerging as stronger signals of a genuine employer than flashy perks or branding campaigns.

For jobseekers, however, the pressure to secure opportunities quickly often overrides these careful checks.

LinkedIn says scammers exploit this urgency. High-pressure messages, vague job descriptions, and requests to move conversations off-platform are common tactics. Over half of such attempts happen in the very first interaction.

To counter this, LinkedIn says it uses a three-layer defence system - detection of fake accounts and job posts before users see them, verification signals for recruiters and companies, and stronger protection measures such as ID verification for high-risk job posters and improved spam detection.

But the platform also emphasises shared responsibility. Jobseekers are being advised to pause during early outreach, verify recruiter identities, avoid shifting conversations to private apps too quickly, and report suspicious activity.

Because even as awareness rises, the data shows one clear paradox. Indian professionals are getting better at spotting fake job offers. But for Gen Z, the pressure to not miss out is still making them the easiest targets.