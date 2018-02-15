JNU Students Demanding Removal Of Vice Chancellor Over Attendance Rule To Protest Today In a circular issued by the university, students were informed that requests for fellowships/scholarships will be processed only if the students have achieved the minimum attendance of 75 per cent, and if they fail to do so, they "will not be provided with any university facilities such as hostel, medical etc"

Share EMAIL PRINT Despite numerous protests, the students haven't been able to meet the Vice Chancellor. New Delhi: Over 1,000 students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will protest today inside the campus to demand the removal of the university's Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar over the new attendance rule. The students will hold a protest march to the administrative block around 11 am to push their demands.



"Our principal demand would be the removal of the Vice Chancellor from his office," Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) Joint Secretary Shubhanshu Singh told news agency Press Trust of India.



In a circular issued by the university on December 22, students were informed that requests for fellowships/scholarships will be processed only if the students have achieved the



Ever since the announcement, the students have been holding demonstrations near the administration block, breaking the Delhi High Court's 100-metre order. Last month, students, led by JNUSU, had gathered outside the administration block to meet the vice chancellor and submit a memorandum against the compulsory attendance move. The JNUSU president, vice president, general secretary and joint secretary were



"In a proctorial enquiry you have been found guilty of leading a protest demonstration near the staircase of the administration block. This act is violation of High Court ruling," one of the circulars said on Thursday.



The JNUSU, in a statement, termed the move as "vendetta" against the student leaders.



"The administration is hyperactive in targeting student leaders and activists on the campus for the 'crime' of wanting to meet the Vice Chancellor. This is simple and clear vendetta against student leaders, and also highlights the fact that the Vice Chancellor doesn't want to meet the students," it said.



The court had asked the students not to protest within 100 metres radius of the administrative block, which houses several offices including that of the Vice Chancellor, and said that the university has already earmarked a place for protests, therefore, the students should stage their 'dharna' at Sabarmati hostel lawns.



Despite numerous protests, the students haven't been able to meet the Vice Chancellor.



Based on the recommendations of its attendance committee, the university had directed the students of BA, MA, MSc, MTech, PG diploma, MPhil, PhD and part-time programmes to maintain a minimum of 75 per cent attendance for appearing in the end-semester examination.



The JNUSU as well as the JNU Teachers' Union (JNUTA) decided to boycott the decision. The JNUTA had said it was "unproductive" and would lead to the teachers doing a "meaningless" form of bureaucratic work.



