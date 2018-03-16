JNU Professor, Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Resigns From Two Administrative Posts The students of the university's School of Life Sciences (SLS) have called a march to the Vasant Kunj police station at around 9 pm today, demanding the arrest of the professor.

Share EMAIL PRINT An FIR has been filed against the JNU professor at Vasant Kunj police station. (File photo) New Delhi: A Jawaharlal Nehru University or JNU professor, who has been accused of sexual harassment by a group of women students of the university, resigned from two administrative posts on "moral grounds" today.



He, however, alleged that the allegation against him was a motivated move by students with vested interests. The professor said, "I resigned on moral grounds. I am outraged because of this mala fide, motivated move, trying to malign my character. I feel mentally harassed."



The students of the university's School of Life Sciences (SLS) have called a march to the Vasant Kunj police station at around 9 pm today, demanding the arrest of the professor.



An FIR has been filed against the professor at the Vasant Kunj police station, following the allegation of sexual harassment.



The professor held two administrative posts in JNU -- the director of the Human Resources Development Centre or HRDC and the director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell or IQAC.



The university administration, in a statement, said, "A few students of the School of Life Sciences of JNU met the top administrative officials and verbally expressed their grievances against a professor. They were assured that the administration will look into their grievances. The professor, against whom such a complaint has been made, has in the meantime tendered his resignation from his administrative positions."





