Jio 5G Trials Start Tomorrow, With Caveat. What It Means For Users: 5 Points

New Delhi:
- There will be no change in tariff plans from 4G to 5G. Users will, however, need a 5G enabled phone and a 5G network plan. 5G download speeds are set to be up to twenty times faster than 4G.
- Jio's 5G trial in four cities is an invitation-only offer, and users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 gbps+ speed. The beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively.
- Jio said customers invited to try the 5G service don't need to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G mobile phone, as the service will be automatically upgraded to Jio True 5G.
- Airtel 5G services are already live in eight Indian cities, but smartphones will need Over The Air (OTA) updates. All 5G-enabled phones will be compatible once OTA updates get rolled out.
- Apple iPhone users have been left out of 5G trial roll-out as the company needs to send an over-the-air update to enable 5G services.