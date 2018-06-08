Received Death Threat From Fugitive Gangster: Jignesh Mevani

Jignesh Mevani claimed that he has been receiving similar threats over the last two days and the latest came on his old mobile number.

All India | | Updated: June 08, 2018 22:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Received Death Threat From Fugitive Gangster: Jignesh Mevani

Jignesh Mevani claimed that this was the third death threat he had received in as many days

Ahmedabad:  Dalit leader and Independent lawmaker from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani today alleged that he had received a death threat from a person who identified himself as fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari.

The Vadgam legislator claimed that he has been receiving similar threats over the last two days and the latest came on his old mobile number, which is currently being used by his associate Kaushik Parmar.

According to Mr Parmar, he received a call from a person claiming to be Pujari, who asked him whether he had read the text message. Mr Mevani also tweeted:"He even said that student activist Umar Khalid is also on his hit list," Mr Parmar told PTI.

Mr Mevani claimed that this was the third death threat he had received in as many days. He also shared two phone numbers on Twitter.

Mr Parmar has informed the police in Banaskantha district about the latest alleged threat call. He had lodged a complaint about the first threat call on June 6.

"As we are already investigating the case after the FIR was registered on June 6, we will include this fresh incident in the ongoing probe," said Sub-Inspector R P Zala.

Comments
On June 6, Mr Parmar, who manages Jignesh Mevani's office in Vadgam and carries a mobile phone with the MLA's old number, lodged a complaint that a person who identified himself as "Rajvir Mishra" called him and threatened to shoot Mr Mevani.

Yesterday, Mr Parmar claimed that someone called from the same number again and threatened that Mr Mevani should "get ready to pay the price".

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jignesh MevaniRavi PujariJignesh mevani death threat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffersCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................