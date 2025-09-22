Jharkhand Woman Stabs Husband To Death Over Money, Phone

A woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death at their home following a dispute in Jharkhand's Jamtara district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Mihijam's Pipeline area within Mihijam police limits of the district on Sunday night.

The man has been identified as Mahavir Yadav (40), a native of Bihar who had been residing in Mihijam with his family for several years.

Sub-Divisional Police officer (SDPO) Vikash said, "Yadav was stabbed to death by his wife, Kajal Devi, on Sunday night. A dispute erupted between them when Kajal demanded money and a mobile phone from him. This led to a heated quarrel, leading her to stab him with a knife."

"The victim's body has been sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination, and his wife has been arrested. We have recovered the knife from the scene. An FIR has been lodged at Mihajaam police station. We have booked her under Section (103) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)," the SDPO added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)