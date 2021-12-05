Jharkhand Police Asked To File Case Over Fake Tweet Announcing Lockdown

As per the fake screenshot, all schools and colleges will apparently be shut till January 1. (File)

The Jharkhand government asked the police to lodge a case after a fake screenshot of Chief Minister Hemant Soren's official Twitter handle announcing lockdown was shared.

In response to the screenshot situation, the Chief Minister's Office tweeted no decision regarding a lockdown had been taken yet by the state government.

"This screenshot of Hon'ble CM @HemantSorenJMM's twitter account in circulation is a fake post. It is REITERATED that no such decision on Covid-19 lockdown has been taken by the state government," it tweeted.

"Jharkhand police is instructed to file FIR, identify the miscreants & take action," it added.

As per the fake screenshot, all schools, colleges, institutes and religious places were apparently to stay shut from December 6 to January 1 in view of the Omicron variant.