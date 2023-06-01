Jharkhand Man Threatens Woman With Knife 'To Become Friend', Arrested: Cops

A man was arrested on Thursday in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district for threatening a married woman with a knife "to become his friend", police said.

The man, a resident of Saudagar Muhalla in Ramgarh town, barged into the woman's house on Wednesday night, and threatened her of dire consequences if she refused his proposal, they said.

The incident triggered tensions in the area as the man is from a different community, they added.

Her neighbours and family rushed to the Ramgarh police station and demanded the immediate arrest of the man.

"Based on the complaint of the woman, an FIR was lodged. The accused, identified as Arju Mansoori, was arrested on Thursday morning," Ramgarh police station's in-charge Rohit Kumar said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)