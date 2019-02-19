Jharkhand Jaguar Plays Key Role In Tackling Maoist Threat: Police

"Jharkhand Jaguar plays important role in rooting out Naxalism," said police officer Ashish Batra

The Jharkhand Jaguar, a special task force set up to tackle Maoists, has played an important role in fighting the terrorists in the state, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

"Maoist activities have reduced to maximum extent... with Jharkhand Jaguar discharging an important role in the country to root out Naxalism," Inspector General of Police (STF) Ashish Batra said in Ranchi.

Mr Batra said the Jharkhand Jaguar killed 26 Maoists with the maximum seven being killed in 2018-19. The force has arrested 257 Maoists and recovered weapons, bullets, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and other material during anti-Maoist operations during the period, he said at the 12th Foundation Day of the force.

Director General of Police DK Pandey said the STF personnel are selected from the Jharkhand Armed Police, Indian Reserve Battalion, and district police.

He said these personnel are being sent to different institutions across the country for acquiring modern training. The continuous anti-Maoist campaign by the forces has brought down Maoist activities to a maximum extent, the DGP said.

Later, a blood donation camp was organised on the occasion with Mr Batra donating blood, a police statement said.