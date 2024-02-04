'Hemant Soren Ignored Advice': Jharkhand MLA Ahead Of Crucial Floor Test

JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom targeted the Hemant Soren government

There's many a slip 'twixt the cup and the lip. This proverb holds true for the current situation in Jharkhand. Champai Soren has claimed the support of 47 MLAs of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and RJD and taken oath as Chief Minister. Tomorrow, he faces a majority test in the Assembly, and latest developments indicate the battle is far from over.

Of the 47 MLAs, one has come out strongly against former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, whose resignation set off the process for a new government formation. Another JMM legislator, sources said, is off the grid and is likely to skip the floor test tomorrow. The JMM, busy keeping its flock of MLAs together, has stressed that it has adequate numbers to cross the majority mark in the 81-member Assembly.

A JMM MLA today said Hemant Soren had ignored his advice and that landed him in jail.

Lobin Hembrom, who represents Borio seat in Sahibganj district, was at an event organised by a non-political organisation. Speaking to the media on the sidelines, Mr Hembrom said the JMM manifesto ahead of the 2019 state polls had promised the implementation of Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Parganas Tenancy Act. The JMM MLA also said the central law, Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996, has not been implemented in the state.

While the first two laws are aimed at protecting land rights of tribals, the PESA Act empowers the gram sabha to protect tribals from exploitation. "The gram sabha has no power now. If the PESA Act was implemented, it would be more powerful. When none of these shields (for tribals) was implemented, we were forced to form this forum, Jharkhand Bachao Morcha," he said.

The legislator said he would sever all ties from JMM. "Jharkhand was formed after such a struggle under Shibu Soren. But even today, these issues have not been resolved at the ground. People are now calling me a traitor," he said.

Hemant Soren, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a land scam case, resigned late on Wednesday. Champai Soren took over after claiming support of 47 MLAs from JMM, Congress and RJD. He needs to prove his government's majority in the House tomorrow.

Mr Hembrom said he would now see how the state government under Champai Soren functions. He added that he would keep raising these issues in Assembly.

Asked about land scam allegations, in which connection Mr Soren has been arrested, he said, "There have been a lot of irregularities. IAS officers are involved. Nobody can touch that land. This means that CNT Act is not in force. Now people are going to jail. Eventually, our former Chief Minister was also sent to jail."

The MLA said he had spoken to Hemant Soren on this issue. "I had warned him that the people around him are maligning his image and he should be careful. He replied that I speak nonsense and this gives an opportunity to the Opposition. I had then told him that he and Shibu Soren are my leaders and I cannot tolerate your disrespect. If he had heeded my advice, he would not have seen this day," he said.

Mr Hembrom said the state government has snatched the land of tribals in the name of airport, dams and industries.

The Borio MLA also said that the Jharkhand government is led by a tribal, but run by non-tribals. "We wanted a tribal Chief Minister. We got one. But everything is done by Biharis. I have raised this multiple times, but Hemant Soren did not respond," he said.

JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said they have spoken to Mr Hembrom. "He will be coming for the floor test tomorrow," he said.

Another MLA, Chamra Linda from Bishunpur constituency, cannot be contacted, it is learnt. Mr Linda was also absent at party meetings held in the run-up to the majority test. While JMM leaders said he was unwell, sources revealed that the party leaders have failed to contact the legislator. Earlier, Mr Linda too had attacked the JMM government and said it had not taken any firm step for tribal welfare so far.