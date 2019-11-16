Jharkhand Elections 2019: Sharad Yadav To Campaign For Opposition Alliance

Sharad Yadav, former Janata Dal (United) leader, said he Lalu Yadav had talked on several issues.

Former MP Sharad Yadav on Saturday said he will campaign for the opposition alliance in the coming Jharkhand assembly elections.

Mr Yadav who met jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, said, "I will come on November 22 or 23 to campaign for the opposition alliance candidates."

The opposition alliance consists of the JMM, Congress and the RJD.

Sharad Yadav, former Janata Dal (United) leader, did not disclose what talks he had with Lalu Yadav saying they had talked on several issues.

To a query on Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi's stand, Sharad Yadav expressed optimism that Mr Manjhi would come along with the opposition.

The first of the five-phase polling begins on November 30 and the exercise will conclude on December 20. The counting will take place on December 23.

