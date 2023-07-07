Jharkhand Court Orders 5 Lakhs Aid To Woman After Husband Killed In Police Custody

The woman claimed that her husband was killed in a police custody with multiple injuries.

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday ordered the state government to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the widow of a victim of custodial death. It also ordered an inquiry to be set up against the erring police personnel responsible for his death.

The petitioner, Babita Devi, had knocked the doors of the high court after her husband was found dead with multiple injuries on his body, following arrest by police in Dhanbad in June 2015.

The policemen had informed Babita Devi that her husband, Umesh Singh, will be released in the morning.

Woman's husband was later found dead with several injuries.

The state government had handed over the investigation to the CID, which exonerated the policemen of all charges.

The high court, after hearing the case, found it to be an instance of custodial death.

The compensation amount of Rs 5 lakh should be released within six weeks, the court ordered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)