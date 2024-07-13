Jharkhand's Hemant Soren Meets Arvind Kejriwal's Wife In Delhi

Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana met Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana met Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. During the meeting, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was also present at the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted a video of the meeting on X and wrote: "INDIA is united against dictatorship".

Earlier in the day, Hemant Soren and his wife met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi, calling it a courtesy call.

Mr Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, had resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

After nearly five months in prison, he was granted bail and reinstated as the Chief Minister on July 4.

The ED arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail on Friday. However, the AAP national convenor remains in jail as the CBI had also arrested him in a related matter.

The two leaders' arrest by the central probe agency was prominently raised by the leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc during the Lok Sabha poll campaigning.

Kalpna Soren and Sunita Kejriwal had campaigned for the Lok Sabha polls on behalf of their jailed husbands and protested their arrests.

