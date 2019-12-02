'Development Or Maoism': Amit Shah's Appeal To Jharkhand Voters

BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday urged the people of Jharkhand to vote his party, contending that their votes would decide if the state would walk on the path of development or Maoism.

Addressing a poll meeting in Delhi, he challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also in Jharkhand, to give an account of his party's development programmes in the region over the past 55 years.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Jharkhand today. I would like to ask him to give an account of his party's development programmes of 55 years, we are here with our account of five years," he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition camp, Mr Shah, who is also the Union home minister, said parties that exploit tribals, indulge in graft worth crores, and buy and sell poll tickets could never work for Jharkhand's development.

"Your votes will decide the future of Jharkhand; whether the state will walk on path of development or Naxalism," the BJP chief added.

Assembly elections are being held in Jharkhand in five phases. Chakradharpur will go to polls in the second phase on December 7.