Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Arrested In Rs 538 Crore Alleged Bank Fraud Case

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged Rs 538 crore money laundering case linked to Canara Bank, sources said.

Mr Goyal was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a long session of questioning at the ED's office in Mumbai.

Mr Goyal, 74, will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Saturday, where the ED will seek his custodial remand.

The money laundering case stems from a first information report (FIR) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Mr Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives in connection with an alleged Rs 538 crore fraud case at Canara Bank.