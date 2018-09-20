Jet Flight Returns To Mumbai After Cabin Pressure Loss Causes Nosebleed

Oxygen masks were deployed on the Jet Airways flight after loss of cabin air pressure (Representational)

A Jet Airways flight with 166 passengers from Mumbai to Jaipur had to turn back shortly after take-off this morning, allegedly over a bizarre mistake by the crew.

Over 30 passengers have suffered ear and nose-bleed after the crew on flight 9W 697 reportedly forgot to select a switch that helps maintain cabin air pressure during take-off.

Oxygen masks were deployed. Many passengers have complained of headache.

All the affected passengers are being attended to by doctors at the airport.

The crew has been taken off duty and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has started a probe into how the incident happened, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

"During climb, the crew forgot to select a bleed switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained," a DGCA officer told news agency PTI.

A passenger, Darshak Hathi, who experienced the scare on board the Jet flight, tweeted a video of the moment when the oxygen masks deployed.

Panic situation due to technical fault in @jetairways 9W 0697 going from Mumbai to Jaipur. Flt return back to Mumbai after 45 mts. All passengers are safe including me. pic.twitter.com/lnOaFbcaps - Darshak Hathi (@DarshakHathi) September 20, 2018

A Jet Airways spokesperson said the Boeing 737 aircraft landed safely in Mumbai. "All guests were deplaned safely and taken to the terminal. First aid was administered to few guests who complained of ear pain, bleeding nose," the spokesperson said. The airline said it will arrange alternate flights for the passengers.

Aviation experts say loss of cabin pressurisation is a serious emergency in an aircraft flying at cruising altitude. Loss of cabin air pressure reduces flow of oxygen across lung tissue and into the bloodstream. A significant reduction would cause a serious condition known as hypoxia.