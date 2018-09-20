Jet Flight 9W 697 Highlights: Passengers Suffer Nosebleed As Cabin Pressure Drops; Flight Returns

Video shared by Twitter user shows passengers using oxygen masks on air.

A Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur turned back mid-way after 166 passengers suffered nasal and ear bleeding. The crew forgot to select a switch that helps maintain cabin air pressure during take-off.

According to an official, oxygen masks got deployed mid-air.

Initial reports suggest, 30 passengers on board suffered nose bleeding. Others complained of headache. All the affected passengers are being attended to by doctors at the airport.



Here are the Highlights on Jet Flight 9W 697 :