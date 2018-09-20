Jet Flight 9W 697 Highlights: Passengers Suffer Nosebleed As Cabin Pressure Drops; Flight Returns

Initial reports suggest, 30 passengers on board suffered nose and ear bleeding.

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 20, 2018 15:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jet Flight 9W 697 Highlights: Passengers Suffer Nosebleed As Cabin Pressure Drops; Flight Returns

Video shared by Twitter user shows passengers using oxygen masks on air.

New Delhi: 

A Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur turned back mid-way after 166 passengers suffered nasal and ear bleeding. The crew forgot to select a switch that helps maintain cabin air pressure during take-off. 
According to an official, oxygen masks got deployed mid-air. 

Initial reports suggest, 30 passengers on board suffered nose bleeding. Others complained of headache. All the affected passengers are being attended to by doctors at the airport.
 

Here are the Highlights on Jet Flight 9W 697 :


Sep 20, 2018
15:38 (IST)
As per their preliminary examination by ENT doctors, the five passengers suffered "barotrauma" of ear, which is caused due to a change in air pressure, said Rajendra Patankar, chief operating officer of Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital.
Sep 20, 2018
14:47 (IST)
The Minister has also directed that the audit should be commenced immediately and the report to be submitted for his perusal within 30 days. 
Sep 20, 2018
14:45 (IST)
Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has directed DGCA to prepare safety audit plan involving assessment of safety parameters of airlines, aerodromes, flying training schools, maintenance, repair and overhaul  (MROs) immediately.
Sep 20, 2018
13:14 (IST)
Jet Airways Flight: "Horror In The Air" - Passengers Share Account of Mid-Air Scare on Jet Flight
Passengers tweeted about "horror in the air" after a Jet Airways flight was forced to return shortly after take-off from Mumbai today because of a sharp drop in cabin pressure, which caused headache and nose-bleed. According to reports, the crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin pressure mid-air. The aviation ministry has ordered a report on the alleged error and the crew has been taken off the roster pending an investigation.
Sep 20, 2018
12:13 (IST)
One male passenger has been taken to Balabhai Nanavati Hospital in suburban Vile Parle by Jet Airways officials.
Sep 20, 2018
11:14 (IST)
Passenger tweets saying that Jet Airways 9W 697 take off has been delayed by 20 minutes.
Sep 20, 2018
10:40 (IST)
Visuals from Mumbai-Jaipur flight after being deplaned due to loss of cabin pressure. 





Sep 20, 2018
10:38 (IST)
People took to Twitter to criticise the airline for it's negligence.
Sep 20, 2018
10:32 (IST)
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has requested Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to file a report on the incident immediately. 

Sep 20, 2018
10:17 (IST)
News agency ANI tweeted a video showing inside visuals when the oxygen masks were deployed. 
Sep 20, 2018
10:14 (IST)
The airline is now scheduled to take off from Mumbai for Jaipur at 10.15 AM.
Sep 20, 2018
10:13 (IST)
According to a Jet Airways spokesperson, "The flight's cockpit crew has been taken off scheduled duties pending investigation. The airline is making alternative flight arrangements for guests on this flight."
Sep 20, 2018
10:12 (IST)
The passengers of Jet Flight 9W 697 are currently being treated at the Mumbai airport.
No more content
Comments

Trending

Jet Airways Mumbai Jaipur FlightJet Airways Cabin Pressure

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale DealCyclone DayeTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................