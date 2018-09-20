Jet Flight 9W 697 Highlights: Passengers Suffer Nosebleed As Cabin Pressure Drops; Flight Returns

A Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur turned back mid-way after 166 passengers suffered nasal and ear bleeding. The crew forgot to select a switch that helps maintain cabin air pressure during take-off.
According to an official, oxygen masks got deployed mid-air.
Initial reports suggest, 30 passengers on board suffered nose bleeding. Others complained of headache. All the affected passengers are being attended to by doctors at the airport.
Passengers tweeted about "horror in the air" after a Jet Airways flight was forced to return shortly after take-off from Mumbai today because of a sharp drop in cabin pressure, which caused headache and nose-bleed. According to reports, the crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin pressure mid-air. The aviation ministry has ordered a report on the alleged error and the crew has been taken off the roster pending an investigation.
revised #9w697 now on d runway since 20 mins without any ventilation n total suffocation. Don't knw if we will make it #jetairways staff 👎🏻
Just had an emergency landing I the crew acts unprofessional the ground staff clueless n no sr rep at site to guide.#jetairways#9w697pic.twitter.com/m7prsmIGIj
Hope this is not one of ur attempts to bring in austerity measures to save the airline.
There are other ways to fund the airline without letting trainees handle the cabin!#jetairways
MoCA has taken cognizance of the incident in flight 9W 697 earlier today and has requested DGCA to file its report immediately on the issue. The crew is being derostered. Of the 166 people on board, 30 were affected and have been given treatment.- Ministry of Civil Aviation (@MoCA_GoI) September 20, 2018
#WATCH: Inside visuals of Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight that was turned back to Mumbai airport midway today after a loss in cabin pressure (Source: Mobile visuals) pic.twitter.com/SEktwy3kvw- ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2018