'Set The Benchmark Really High': Jet Airways CEO Thanks IndiGo For Wishes

Jet Airways is currently in the process of re-launching operations (File)

Pleasantries were in the air on Friday as Jet Airways Chief Executive Sanjiv Kapoor returned a round of wishes from competitor IndiGo for the airline's first test flight as it resumes operations.

Thank you so much Team Indigo! This means a lot to us, you guys have set the benchmark really high and shown what is achievable by an airline in India in terms of size, scale, and consistency of operations, with a huge focus on the basics! Cheers! @IndiGo6Ehttps://t.co/cd1gITsnrE — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) May 6, 2022

IndiGo had congratulated the airline for its test flight.

Jet Airways conducted its test flight to and from the Hyderabad airport on Thursday in a step towards obtaining the air operator certificate.

Jet Airways, which has not flown since April 17, 2019, is currently in the process of re-launching operations under its new promoters Jalan-Kalrock Consortium.

On Thursday, Sanjiv Kapoor said on Twitter that the test flight's operation was a very emotional moment "for all the wonderful folks who have been working hard to get Jet back in the skies". The Thursday's flight was a test flight, not a proving flight, he clarified.

"The aircraft will position to Delhi this evening. Proving flight to be scheduled in the coming days from Delhi," he added.

A test flight is conducted to prove to the aviation regulator DGCA that the aircraft and its components are operating normally.

After the test flight on Thursday, an airline has to conduct proving flights, after which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will grant the air operator certificate (AOC).

Proving flights are similar to commercial flight, with DGCA officials and airline officials as passengers and cabin crew members on board.

The Thursday's test flight was conducted with Boeing 737 aircraft of registration code VT-SXE.