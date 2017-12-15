HRD Ministry Official's Body Found On Railway Tracks In New Delhi

The body of an HRD Ministry official was found at the railway tracks in Palam, nearly three days after he went missing, police said today.Jeetendra Kumar Jha, an Indian Civil Accounts Service officer, went missing from Dwarka on Monday after he had gone for a morning walk, they said.His body was yesterday found at the railway tracks in Palam and the police identified him today. The police said it appeared that he had committed suicide, based on a first impression.A purported suicide note, in which he said that no one was responsible for his death, was found from his pocket, they added.Mr Jha, a 1998-batch officer, was posted with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD).