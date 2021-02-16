'RSS Marking Ram Temple Donors' Houses': HD Kumaraswamy's 'Nazi' Charge

HD Kumaraswamy claimed there was an undeclared emergency in the country. (File)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday accused the RSS of marking houses of those who gave donations for Ram Temple in Ayodhya and alleged it was similar to what the Nazis did in Germany.

The RSS dismissed the allegations, saying the comments do not qualify for any response.

In a series of tweets, the JD(S) leader claimed that the RSS was born in India around the time Nazi Party was founded in Germany.

"It appears that those collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir have been separately marking the houses of those who paid money and those who did not."

"This is similar to what Nazis did in Germany during the regime of Hitler when lakhs of people lost their lives," Mr Kumaraswamy tweeted.

It is clear from the emerging trends that anything may happen in the country. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 15, 2021

It appears that those collecting donations for the construction of Ram Mandir have been separately marking the houses of those who paid money and those who did not. This is similar to what Nazis did in Germany during the regime of Hitler when lakhs of people lost their lives.. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 15, 2021

He wondered where these developments would take the country to.

Quoting historians, Mr Kumaraswamy claimed RSS took birth at the same time when the Nazi Party was founded in Germany.

"There are concerns on what will happen if the RSS tries to implement similar policies adopted by Nazis. The fundamental rights of people are being snatched away in the country now," the former Chief Minister alleged.

He claimed there was an undeclared emergency in the country as people cannot freely express their views.

Expressing his apprehensions about media's independence in the coming days, the JD(S) leader said what will happen if the media upheld the government's views.

"It is clear from the emerging trends that anything may happen in the country," the former Chief Minister stated.

When contacted, RSS media-incharge E S Pradeep said, "Kumaraswamy's comments do not qualify for any response."