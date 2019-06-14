Jaya Prada Seeks Disqualification Of Azam Khan From Rampur Lok Sabha Seat

BJP leader Jaya Prada challenges the election of Samajwadi Party lawmaker Azam Khan to Lok Sabha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaya Prada has challenged the election of Samajwadi Party lawmaker Mohd Azam Khan to the Lok Sabha in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

In her petition, Jaya Prada has said that he is holding an office of profit as chancellor of the Jauhar University and cannot assume the membership of Lok Sabha.

She has said that the election of Azam Khan from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat should be cancelled and she should be declared elected.

The petition is likely to be taken up for hearing soon.

