Jawan Killed Chhattisgarh Armed Force Commander, Then Shot Himself: Cops

The two had a fightover something around 6.30 am. (Representational)

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) commander died here on Monday after one of his subordinates opened fire on him before shooting himself, a senior police officer said.

The commander who was killed has been identified as Mela Ramor, and the jawan as Vikram Rajbadi, -- both deployed in the state for election duty, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta said.

According to a preliminary report, the SSP said, the two had a fight over something around 6.30 am, following which the jawan opened fire, killing Ramor on the spot and then turning the gun on himself.