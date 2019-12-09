Jawan Killed Chhattisgarh Armed Force Commander, Then Shot Himself: Cops

The commander who was killed has been identified as Mela Ramor, and the jawan as Vikram Rajbadi, -- both deployed in the state for election duty, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta said.

The two had a fightover something around 6.30 am. (Representational)

Ranchi:

A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) commander died here on Monday after one of his subordinates opened fire on him before shooting himself, a senior police officer said.

According to a preliminary report, the SSP said, the two had a fight over something around 6.30 am, following which the jawan opened fire, killing Ramor on the spot and then turning the gun on himself.

