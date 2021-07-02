Jawan Killed In Encounter With Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir: The jawan who was injured during the encounter succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

An Army jawan was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area of the district, following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with terrorists, the official said, adding that the jawan succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Srinagar.

He said three to four of the terrorists were believed to be trapped in the encounter.

