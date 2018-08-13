Jawan Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along Line Of Control

A wreath laying ceremony will be held for Sepoy Pushpendra Singh at Badamibagh Army headquarters.

A jawan was killed as the Army today foiled an infiltration bid by militants in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

In a separate incident, another soldier was killed in a blast in Uri sector last evening, they said.

An Army official said Sepoy Pushpendra Singh laid down his life while foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar.

A wreath laying ceremony will be held for Sepoy Pushpendra Singh at the Badamibagh Army headquarters tomorrow, the official said.

Advertisement

In another incident, a jawan -- Kuldeep Singh Rawat of 4 Garhwal rifles, was killed in the Uri sector yesterday in a blast, a police official said.

It was not immediately clear as to how the blasts took place, he added.

Earlier, an official had said that Pushpendra Singh had also lost his life in a blast.