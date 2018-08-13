Jawan Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along Line Of Control

An Army official said Sepoy Pushpendra Singh laid down his life while foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar.

All India | | Updated: August 13, 2018 23:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jawan Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along Line Of Control

A wreath laying ceremony will be held for Sepoy Pushpendra Singh at Badamibagh Army headquarters.

Srinagar: 

A jawan was killed as the Army today foiled an infiltration bid by militants in the Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

In a separate incident, another soldier was killed in a blast in Uri sector last evening, they said.

An Army official said Sepoy Pushpendra Singh laid down his life while foiling an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar.

A wreath laying ceremony will be held for Sepoy Pushpendra Singh at the Badamibagh Army headquarters tomorrow, the official said.

In another incident, a jawan -- Kuldeep Singh Rawat of 4 Garhwal rifles, was killed in the Uri sector yesterday in a blast, a police official said.

It was not immediately clear as to how the blasts took place, he added.

Earlier, an official had said that Pushpendra Singh had also lost his life in a blast.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Army Foils Infiltration Bidjawan killedLine of Control

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs EnglandPM ModiHimachal RainINR VS USDKerala RainNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................