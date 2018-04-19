Javed Akhtar's Double-Edged Rejoinder For Tripura Chief Minister's Claim

Why are people making fun of the CM of Tripura for claiming that there was internet in Mahabharata times . They should look at their own religious beliefs with the same objectivity . Any religious belief in the world is only as logical and reasonable as the beliefs of this man .— Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 19, 2018
After Mr Deb's remarks, saying that Mahabharata's king Dhritarashtra was getting updates from the battle of Kurukshetra, social media exploded with memes and jokes, from both celebrities and ordinary social media users, which gave many other mythological events a modern day twist.
In one tweet, writer Richa Singh claimed that if the internet had existed at the time, "all data services would have been suspended in Kurukshetra".
If internet had existed during Mahabharata, all data services would have been suspended in Kurukshetra.— richa singh (@richa_singh) April 18, 2018
Comedian Sapan Verma questioned why the Pandavas played dice, instead of a popular internet poker game.
If internet existed during the time of Mahabharata, then why did the Pandavas play a game of dice and not Texas Hold 'em Poker?— Sapan Verma (@sapanv) April 18, 2018
One Twitter user, in a reply to Mr Akhtar's tweet, claimed to have unearthed a giant pen drive from the Mahabharata, claiming sage Vyasa carried "a soft copy" of the Mahabharata on the pen drive.
Indeed ,he has given a reasonable speech on technology. We found one more thing, vyasa uses this pendrive for carrying softcopy of the mahabharata to a printout shop. pic.twitter.com/42buxBeQE3— Rajan Kumar Ranjan (@Rajan_kr_Ranjan) April 19, 2018
Historian Audrey Truschke said that Krishna "really should have streamed the Bhagavad-Gita on Facebook Live".
This raises a few questions. Why didn't Abhimanyu ask Quora how to escape the Chakravyuha? Why did Sanjay narrate the Kurukshetra War when Siri could have done it? Also, Krishna really should have streamed the Bhagavad-Gita on Facebook Live. https://t.co/vrauX1UIpZ#Mahabharata— Audrey Truschke (@AudreyTruschke) April 17, 2018
Many supported Mr Akhtar, saying that there was a difference between 'belief' and 'fact'.
Well said Javed. That's why it's called 'belief' and not 'fact'.— Kishore Asthana (@KishoreAsthana) April 19, 2018
With due respect Sir, religion is a matter of faith not knowledge. When you try the marry the two that there is confusion. You are right that this issue is perhaps there in every faith. However the problem is when to this mismatch of knowledge and religion,politics is added— Malcolm Lobo (@msjlobo) April 19, 2018
What about the architecture building like tajmahal,Pyramids,Harappa civilization etc ..still standing that's y people believe ..but if not exist then they behave what they r doing now .— Pradip Kumar Yadav (@navigatoryadav) April 19, 2018
Mr Deb hit back at the "narrow minded people" a day after he made the remarks, saying that they found it "tough to believe" and that "Indians should consider their nation to be the greatest".
Mr Deb is not the first BJP leader to claim that modern day technology existed in mythology. In January, Satyapal Singh, a junior education minister in PM Modi's cabinet, criticised the theory of evolution, claiming "nobody saw apes turn into human". In February, he said 'mantras' had codified Newton's Laws of Motion.
In October 2014, PM Modi claimed that Lord Ganesha had perhaps benefitted from plastic surgery- an elephant head placed on his human body. He had also said that the account of Karna's birth in the Mahabharata indicated that "people were aware of genetic science".