Javed Akhtar Files Defamation Case Against Kangana Ranaut

Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation case against actor Kangana Ranaut

Poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a defamation case against actor Kangana Ranaut in a Mumbai court for making "baseless allegations" against him in comments made to the media on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, news agency PTI reported.

In the case filed before the metropolitan magistrate in west Mumbai's Andheri, Javed Akhtar sought action under the Indian Penal Code against Kangana Ranaut for defamation, PTI reported.

In the complaint, Javed Akhtar said Kangana Ranaut made "baseless comments" that "caused damage to reputation". The complaint alleged Kangana Ranaut dragged in his name while referring to a "coterie" in Bollywood while talking about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in the media.

Kangana Ranaut has been criticising sections of Bollywood over nepotism and lack of transparency. After Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home in June, Kangana Ranaut had released a two-minute video speaking highly of him and alleging that he was a victim of nepotism in the film industry.

In a separate matter, the Mumbai Police today issued notice to Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before them on November 10 and November 11 in connection with a case of allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks.

A case has been filed against the actor with Bandra police station for alleged provocative speech.

On October 21, the duo was issued notice asking them to appear before officials to record statements in the case. However, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer responded then saying she was in Himachal Pradesh and busy with the wedding preparations of her cousin brother.

With inputs from PTI