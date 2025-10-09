From Maths To Bihar's Poll Arithmetic, Professor KC Sinha Set For A Fresh Exam

During his four-decade journey as a mathematician, Professor KC Sinha authored about 70 books that helped generations of students make sense of numbers. He now faces a tougher numbers test -- Bihar's poll arithmetic and its web of complex caste equations.

Sinha, now 74, has been named on the first list of 51 candidates announced by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party this afternoon. He is contesting the polls from the Kumhrar seat in Patna, a BJP stronghold.

Born in 1954 in Bihar's Bhojpur district, Sinha topped the state board examinations and shifted to Patna on a National Merit Scholarship. He enrolled in Patna Science College for his intermediate degree. He completed a BSc degree at the same college and an MSc from Patna University.

Sinha wrote his first book, Coordinate Geometry, at the age of 28. He has not looked back since. He has authored over 70 books, many of them bestsellers and a huge hit among school students. His books have been taught as part of the school curriculum in Bihar and several other states for 30 years. He has served as vice chancellor of several universities in Bihar, including Patna University, Nalanda Open University and Magadh University, and won prestigious awards such as 'Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Shiksha Puraskar' and 'Icons of Bihar'.

Sinha has also backed attempts to make quality education accessible to the underprivileged and has been part of initiatives to train students for JEE free of cost.

Besides Sinha, two doctors and a lawyer are part of the Jan Suraaj Party's first list of candidates. The first list of candidates does not mention Kishor's name, keeping alive the suspense over whether he is contesting the polls. Kishor has said he would like to contest from Raghopur, an RJD stronghold and Tejashwi Yadav's seat, or Kargahar, his home constituency. In Jan Suraaj's first list, Ritesh Ranjan (Pandey) has been named as a candidate from Kargahar, indicating that Kishor may eventually contest from Raghopur.