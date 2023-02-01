Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed For 3rd Day After Fresh Landsides

Men and machines have been deployed to clear the highway, officials said.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic for the third consecutive day today following fresh landslides in Ramban district, leaving more than 800 vehicles stranded on the road.

The 270 kilometre-long highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by mudslides and shooting stones between Chanderkote and Banihal in the district on Monday.

"There was a major landslide on the highway at Rampari area in Banihal tehsil Wednesday morning. Besides, another landslide took place in Wagon," an official told PTI.

Men and machines have been deployed to clear the highway, officials said, adding that it will take several hours to clear the area.

Meanwhile, traffic officials have issued an advisory asking people not to travel on the highway.

According to them, more than 800 vehicles are stranded at different points of the highway. The Mughal road, which connects Shopian district of Kashmir with Poonch district of Jammu, was also blocked for traffic due to heavy snowfall, they said.

Several inter-district roads are closed due to heavy snowfall in the mountainous districts of Jammu region, the officials added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)