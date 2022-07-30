Army Dog, Axel, Killed In Encounter With Terrorists In Kashmir

Jammu-Kashmir Baramulla Encounter: Alex died on the spot, officials informed.

Sniffer dog Axel was killed today during a fierce gun battle after security forces launched an anti-terrorist operations in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. During the encounter, a terrorist was killed and three security forces personnel were injured.

"Two sniffer dogs of the Army fitted with bodycams were sent inside to pin point the location of terrorists when the terrorists fired on Axel," a police officer told NDTV.

The encounter started this morning at Wanigam village after police and army launched a joint operation based on a tip-off about the presence of at least three terrorists, including one Pakistan national, in the area.

To monitor the movement of terrorists, two army dogs- Bajaj and Axel- were sent inside the target house wearing bodycams. As a fierce gun battle ensued between the security forces and the terrorists, Alex was hit by three bullets by the hiding terrorists.

Alex died on the spot, officials informed.

Amid the heavy firing, two terrorists managed to escape, sources told NDTV.