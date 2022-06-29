Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Killed In Encounter in Kulgam

The search operation turned into an encounter in which two terrorists were killed.(File)

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Nawapora in Mir Bazaar area of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

Both the killed #terrorists have been identified as #categorised local terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Again an important #encounter as the operation site was very close to NHW (#Yatra route): IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolicehttps://t.co/jWeJ3LWVoW — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 29, 2022

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter in which two terrorists were killed.

"Both the killed #terrorists have been identified as #categorised local terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Again an important #encounter as the operation site was very close to NHW (#Yatra route)," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)