Terrorists Attack Joint Party Of Police, CRPF In Srinagar, 2 Injured

The incident took place in Sazgaripora in Hawal area, police said. (Representational image)

One police personnel and a civilian were injured this morning when terrorists attacked a joint party of Police and CRPF in Srinagar, police said.

The incident took place in Sazgaripora in Hawal area, they added. The area has been cordoned off to arrest the terrorists and both the injured were shifted to hospital, it said.

#Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police party at #Sazgaripora#Hawal in which 01 police personnel Farooq Ahmad Chopan & 01 civilian Muneer Ahmad got injured. Both the injured were shifted to hospital. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice - Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 6, 2020

"Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a police party at Sazgaripora #Hawal in which 01 police personnel Farooq Ahmad Chopan and 01 civilian Muneer Ahmad got injured. Both the injured were shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Further details awaited