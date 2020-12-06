Terrorists Attack Joint Party Of Police, CRPF In Srinagar, 2 Injured

The incident took place in Sazgaripora in Hawal area, they added. The area has been cordoned off to arrest the terrorists and both the injured were shifted to hospital, it said.

The incident took place in Sazgaripora in Hawal area, police said. (Representational image)

"Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a police party at Sazgaripora #Hawal in which 01 police personnel Farooq Ahmad Chopan and 01 civilian Muneer Ahmad got injured. Both the injured were shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

