Jammu And Kashmir: National Highway 44 Opens For Both Way Traffic After Snowfall

National Highway 44 opens for traffic in Jammu and Kashmir after snow cleared from road (file photo)

National Highway 44 was opened for traffic on both sides on Saturday.

The vehicular traffic on the NH 44 was suspended due to the snowfall around Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal town besides landslides and shooting stones at multiple places between Nashri to Ramsu.

Concerned agencies cleared the snow and debris off the highway to make it suitable for two-way traffic.

According to the Traffic Police sources, light motor vehicles are now allowed both ways and heavy motor vehicles from Srinagar to Jammu were also cleared. All stranded vehicles particularly passenger vehicles between Banihal and Udhampur were cleared today.

Due to the intermittent snowfall on higher reaches and rainfall along the NH 44 since yesterday morning no vehicle bound for Jammu and Kashmir valley was allowed to proceed ahead of Jakheni in Udhampur and Quazigund in Kashmir.

