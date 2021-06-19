Mehbooba Mufti's Party To Meet Tomorrow To Decide On Invite For PM Meet

"I am expecting a formal invite today or tomorrow," Mehbooba Mufti said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss the Centre's invite for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with all parties of Jammu and Kashmir, party chief Mehbooba Mufti told NDTV.

"I have received a call for the meeting on June 24. I am expecting a formal invite today or tomorrow," Ms Mufti said. The former Chief Minister said her party will take a call on attending the meeting with the Prime Minister.

Sources said PM Modi has called an all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, amid reports that the Centre may discuss restoration of statehood and other important issues concerning the union territory. . This is PM Modi's first major outreach to end the political impasse over ending Jammu and Kashmir's special status in 2019.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top security and intelligence officers.

In August 2019, the centre ended the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Top leaders in Jammu and Kashmir - including Ms Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah - were arrested just before the Centre announced the mega decisions in parliament. The three former Chief Ministers were released months later.

NDTV had last week reported that the Centre was likely to initiate the political process that has been virtually non-existent since 2019.

The Centre is also expected to discuss assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, due since 2018, when the BJP snapped ties with its coalition partner and then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The Gupkar Alliance or PAGD, the seven-party amalgam formed to campaign for the restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir -- has indicated its willingness to join the talks.

The Centre had held local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir in December; the Gupkar Alliance won more than 100 seats and the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 74 seats.