J&K Lockdown, Ex-Chief Ministers' Arrests Challenged In Supreme Court

Phone services and internet connections remain suspended in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Activist Tehseen Poonawalla has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the continuing lockdown in Kashmir Valley to prevent any backlash over the government's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of special status and split it into two union territories.

Seeking an urgent hearing, Mr Poonawalla has also requested the top court to order the release of former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah who were arrested on Monday. The two leaders, who were placed under house arrest hours before Home Minister Amit Shah made the big announcement on Jammu and Kashmir, remain in safehouses they were moved to on Monday.

It is not known yet when they will be released.

As part of a complete communications blackout, phone services and internet connections remain suspended. Top officials are using satellite phones to communicate.

The activist also wants a judicial commission to be appointed to find out the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He has contended that the decisions taken by the government violate fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 19 and 21 of the Constitution.

For me my #BharatMata is supreme hence I want the guarantees in the Constitution of India wrt to Article 21 to be applied in #Kashmir. I hope the GoI ensure availability of food & access to medical services as this is a Fundamental right / promise to us.#vandemataram — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) August 8, 2019

Over 40,000 troops are in Jammu and Kashmir, sent over the past weeks ahead of the government's move on Article 370.

While outsiders can move around Srinagar by just using their airline tickets as passes, local people cannot move around freely unless they produce documents to prove an emergency.

Security officers in Jammu and Kashmir have assured that the situation is calm, barring incidents like stone-throwing.

It is not known yet whether the restrictions will be off for Friday prayers or Eid.

