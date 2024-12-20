Kulgam Encounter Eliminated One Of Hizbul Mujahideen's Top Commanders

Farooq Ahmed Bhat joined the Hizbul Mujahideen in 2015.

Five terrorists, including the Hizbul Mujahideen (HuM) commander Farooq Ahmed Bhat were killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Thursday. The encounter, which unfolded in the Kadder area of Kulgam's Behibagh, effectively rendered the HuM faceless in South Kashmir.

Farooq Ahmed Bhat joined the Hizbul Mujahideen in 2015. In over, he rose through the ranks to become a commander, deeply embedded in South Kashmir's militant network. Designated as an AAA+ terrorist, Bhat was involved in multiple high-profile attacks and was an associate of Burhan Wani.

"We had information that they were planning a big strike," a senior police official told NDTV.

The operation to eliminate the Hizbul terrorists began late Wednesday night following intelligence inputs about their presence Kadder. The cordon-and-search operation, led by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, with support from the Indian Army and CRPF, quickly escalated into a gun battle. According to officials, the terrorists started shooting when cornered, leading to a prolonged exchange of fire. By dawn, the bodies of Farooq Ahmed Bhat and four other local militants-Irfan Lone, Adil Hussain, Mushtaq Itoo, and Yasir Javaid-were recovered.

While Farooq's had been a long-time Hizbul member, others like Yasir Javaid had only recently been recruited. Over Rs 4.7 lakh in cash was recovered, alongside documents and electronic gadgets.

"It will be too early to say that Hizbul Mujahideen has become faceless in Jammu and Kashmir, we will continue our anti-terror operations," said South Kashmir DIG Javid Iqbal Matoo.

The fact that all five terrorists were locals - operating predominantly along the Kulgam-Shopian axis, Despite claims by the Jammu and Kashmir Police over the past two years that local militancy was on the decline, has raised concerns.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level security review meeting in Delhi in the aftermath of the operation. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Mr Shah just before the review meeting.

"Battle against terror cannot be fought alone. Centre needs to respect the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the mandate they have given," he said.